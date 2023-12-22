Chinese doctor suspended for punching patient during surgery - Video

The Chinese authorities are probing an incident after reports emerged that a surgeon allegedly punched the patient he was operating on in a hospital.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms this week, but it doesn't reveal the exact date and time.

The incident reportedly happened at the hospital's parent group Aier China, which has even suspended the surgeon. The CEO of the hospital, where the incident took place in 2019, was also dismissed.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.



The video appears to show the surgeon, who was operating on the eyes, punched the patient in the head at least three times. Two more people can also be seen in the operating room.

A report by BBC mentioned that Aier China operates a chain of eye hospitals. The hospital group apparently confirmed that the incident took place during an operation in its hospital in Guigang, a southwestern Chinese city.

The report said that the patient was an 82-year-old woman who "had intolerance during the surgery due to local anaesthesia". She reported that she moved her head and eyes several times.

The surgeon "treated the patient roughly in an emergency situation" because the patient could only speak a local dialect.

The report mentioned, and the video also showed, that she did not respond to the doctor's warnings in Mandarin. The local authorities have said that she had injuries on her forehead.

Her son spoke to local media outlets and said that the hospital's management apologised and paid $70 as compensation after the surgery.

he also claimed, as reported in local media, that his mother is now blind in her left eye. However, it can't be established that she lost her vision due to the incident.