Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have 'PTSD from their first romance'

Jennifer Lopez is documenting her romance with husband Ben Affleck in This Is Me…Now album. But she wasn’t always sure she wanted the world to know about the intricate details of their romance with Ben.

As the new album is set to drop on February 16, marking the 20th anniversary of This Is Me…Then, JLo opened up on the album and said, “As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it.”

The album will accompany a short film which will be released at the same time by Amazon MGM Studios. Before the film release, JLo said she has some worries about putting their life in the spotlight because “we both have PTSD” caused by the media scrutiny they faced back when they first started dating few years back.

On their growth as individuals and a couple, JLo said, “but we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

Explaining about the film, she said, “You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience.’ Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it.”