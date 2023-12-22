Oscars 2024: Academy unveils shortlists in 10 categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is out with its shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards unveiled its shortlisted names in the following 10 categories: documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live-action short film, sound and visual effects.

Among the films that made the most number of mentions in these categories include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Color Purple and The Zone of Interest.

Now that the shortlists have been announced, the nominations voting for the same will run from January 11 to 16. The official nominations announcement is set for January 23, 2024.

The Oscars 2024 ceremony will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.

Check out the full list below:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films will advance in this category. One hundred sixty-seven films were eligible in the category.

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance in this category. One hundred fourteen films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings of Dust

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in this category. Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible.

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

Denmark, The Promised Land

Finland, Fallen Leaves

France, The Taste of Things

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Iceland, Godland

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Mexico, Totem

Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

Spain, Society of the Snow

Tunisia, Four Daughters

Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Ten films will advance in this category.

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 96th Academy Awards.

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 96th Academy Awards. Ninety-four songs were eligible in the category.

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City

“Dance The Night” from Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

“Keep It Movin’” from The Color Purple

“Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple

““The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“High Life” from Flora and Son

“Meet In The Middle” from Flora and Son

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives

“Road To Freedom” from Rustin

“Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards. Ninety-three films qualified in the category.

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance in this category. One hundred eighty-seven films qualified in the category.

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Yellow

SOUND

Ten films will advance in this category. All eligible members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 96th Academy Awards.