Chinese lawmakers pass Patriotic Education Law for children and families

China passed a national legislation on Tuesday (Oct 24) to boost patriotic education for children and families in the nation, state media reported. The law aims to counter challenges such as "historical nihilism" and safeguard "national unity" as it provides a legal guarantee for imparting patriotic education.

The Patriotic Education Law was passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, Xinhua reported.

China's state news agency said that some people "are at a loss about what is patriotism", further adding that "historical nihilism" is a phrase used in China to describe public doubt and scepticism over the Chinese Communist Party's description of past events.

The law outlines the responsibilities of central and local government departments as well as those of schools and families. It will take effect on Jan 1, 2024.

Xinhua said, "While it is enacted to promote patriotism, the law stresses the need to be rational, inclusive and open-minded, open the country wider to the world and embrace other civilisations."

As per the law, patriotic education respects the "history and cultural traditions of other countries and draws inspiration from all of human civilisation's outstanding achievements".

A report by state-backed China Daily said that the law also has targeted measures for different groups of people, including government officials, employees, villagers and residents in special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Taiwan.

As per the report, the law contains provisions already contained in laws such as the National Anthem Law and the Law on the Protection of Heroes and Martyrs.

In China, those laws ban acts which are deemed insulting to the national flag and as distorting or denying national heroes.

(With inputs from agencies)

