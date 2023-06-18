Chinese influencer tries to lose 100kg at weight loss boot camp, dies

A social media influencer from China, who was making efforts to lose more than half of her body and become an inspiration for her followers, lost her life while participating in an intensive weight-loss boot camp in northwestern China, according to media reports.



The death of the influencer has sparked debate over how the influencer industry should be regulated. The 21-year-old influencer's death, who shared posts under the name Cuihua, has warned the state media about the safety risks which are involved in weight-loss camps and attracted people's attention to the pressure women face to maintain the mainstream beauty standards.



The death of the young girl has also increased the scrutiny over the influencer industry, as the incident occurred just weeks after a young man lost his life during a live-stream as he drank several bottles of strong alcohol as part of a social media challenge.

ALSO READ | Cambodian court charges Chinese couple with murder of South Korean influencer

Weight-loss journey leading to death?

The weight-loss journey was being documented by Cuihua for her tens of thousands of followers on Douyin, which is China’s version of TikTok, so as to encourage the people in their own battles against obesity, reported the state media outlets in the country.



Recently, the influencer had shared several videos of herself going through intensive training exercises and had stated that currently she weighed 156 kilogrammes and was aiming to lose 100 kilogrammes.



In the videos shared by the young influencer on her account, she was seen running and weight-lifting. Her videos were heavily circulated on Chinese social media and had also featured in various state media outlets after her death late last month.



China National Radio stated Cuihua, who was identified by her family name of Zhou, was going to several weight-loss camps in different cities so as to reach her goal and in two months, the girl had lost more than 27 kilogrammes, which led to her death.

WATCH | Chinese social media influencer dies trying to lose more than 100 kg of weight

CNR further reported that Cuihua went to her final camp in Shaanxi province just two days before she died. Although the camp promoted “nutritious meals, rest and healthy exercise”, the media reports stated that said she had chosen to restrict her diet while undergoing intense exercise.



Since then, Cuihua's videos of training have since been deleted from the account and her pictures removed. State media outlets stated that the family of the influencer had received “compensation” from the weight loss camp in Shaanxi.



Local authorities stated that the influencer's death is being investigated and they are also looking at whether excessive or improper training was being conducted by the weight loss camp.