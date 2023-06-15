Cambodian court charges Chinese couple with murder of South Korean influencer

A court in Cambodia charged a Chinese couple with murder after a popular South Korean influencer's body was dumped in a pit on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, the news agency AFP reported on Wednesday (June 14) citing a prosecutor. According to a police report, the couple, who run a clinic, were arrested after the body of BJ Ahyeong was found.

Ahyeong, 33, was an influencer for the South Korean video streaming service AfreecaTV. She had over 250,000 followers on Instagram. Couple could face life imprisonment The police report said that the Chinese couple- Lai Wenshao and Cai Huijuan testified to cops that they abandoned Ahyeong's body after she had a seizure while receiving treatment in their clinic on June 4.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the couple allegedly panicked and wrapped the influencer in a red mat, tied it up and then stuffed her inside the trunk of a car before driving over 80 kilometres to dump the body.

Speaking to AFP, prosecutor Plang Sophal said on Wednesday that Wenshao and Huijuan were charged on Tuesday with murder accompanied by torture. If convicted, the couple would face life imprisonment. Ahyeong was giving up her influencer persona BJ Ahyeong, whose real name was Byun Ah-yeong posted on social media in March that she was giving up her influencer persona and was going to live as a normal person for the time being.

On Tuesday, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said that local authorities were investigating the murder. "The foreign ministry is providing necessary consular assistance to the bereaved family in a timely manner," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE