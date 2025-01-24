China might be on its way to dispatch two cargo vessels filled with ingredient for missile propellant to Iran in coming weeks, according to a report by Financial Times. The report, which cites intelligence officials from two Western nations, comes days after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th US president, who considers the Shi’ite nation as a major security threat.

Advertisment

The report highlighted that the transaction of sensitive material may expose the Chinese entities to US sanctions. The two Iranian vessels already face US sanctions aimed at crippling Tehran’s weapons programmes.

The ingredient

The vessels, identified as the Golbon and the Jairan, will reportedly be ferrying 1,000 tonnes of sodium perchlorate from China to Iran. The element can be used to make ammonium perchlorate, the main ingredient for solid propellant for missiles.

Advertisment

Due to its high usability in missile programmes, ammonium perchlorate features among the few elements governed by the Missile Technology Export Control Regime.

According to the report, the ingredients can help Iran generate 1,300 tonnes of propellant, which could fuel 260 mid-range Iranian missiles.

Also read: Pakistan government cracks down on social media, introduces law to block platforms, imprison users for spreading 'disinformation’

Advertisment

The report added that while the Golbon had already been loaded with sodium perchlorate and was located off the coast of Ningbo in China’s Zhejiang early Wednesday, the Jairan might depart China in early February. Both ships will reportedly arrive in Iran after a three-week voyage, without making any port calls.

Is Chinese government involved in the shipping?

The FT report said it was not clear whether Beijing knew about the said shipments.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said China always abides by its export control laws as well as the country's international obligations. He added that Beijing had always opposed such illegal unilateral sanctions.

Also read: Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman vows $600bn in trade, investments to Donald Trump

Responding to the report, a senior US State Department was quoted by Reuters as saying that the shipment may be exposed to US sanctions if the missiles by Iran were designed to be used by Russia in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)