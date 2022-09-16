Chinese delegation banned from attending Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall

A Chinese delegation was stopped from entering the British parliament in order to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II who currently lies in state in Westminster Hall. The delegation, which included Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan, was banned from the premises as China had previously sanctioned seven British parliamentarians on accusation of spreading “lies and disinformation”.

However, The Guardian later reported that the ban may not include the vice-president.

With Chinese President Xi Jinping currently attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2022 in Uzbekistan, Wang travelled to England after the death of the British monarch. However, he was informed of the decision taken by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

The Chinese embassy criticised the move and said that the ban imposed on the delegation including the vice-president was “the despicable and cowardly action of certain individuals of the UK parliament to obstruct normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK for personal political gains and is against the wishes and harmful to the interests of the people of both countries”.

Tim Loughton, one of the MPs who was sanctioned earlier, told The Guardian that China should not have received an invitation to the state funeral in the first place. “We are not talking about someone that has caused a minor indiscretion. China is a dangerous country,” he said.

However, the Politico reported that the Chinese vice-president may enter the premises later.

Earlier, Xi Jinping expressed his condolences after the death of the Queen. “I attach great importance to the development of China-UK relations and stand ready to work with King Charles III, taking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations of ambassadorial level between the two countries as an opportunity, to promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and two peoples.”

(With inputs from agencies)