Chinese Communist Party investigates 5 million members for corruption

The Communist Party of China said on Monday that they are currently investigating around 5 million members on corruption charges. According to Associated Press, the investigation concerns corruption charges over the last 10-15 years and 553 people were charged with formal criminal cases.

The announcement was made by the deputy secretary of the Communist Party’s Committee for Discipline and Inspection - Xiao Pei. Xiao said that 207,000 members were punished for corruption during Xi Jinping’s tenure as President and they are looking to introduce harsher measures in the future.

“The spread of graft has been resolutely contained,” Xiao said during the CPC National Congress.

Xi has gained popularity in the last decade for his hard stance on corruption and his measures have made him a favourite with the public. With the experienced politician seeking a third tenure as President, the announcement came as a timely reminder of his impact on the country’s system.

The next five years will be crucial,” Xi said in a televised speech on Monday. The President also maintained that the government is working for the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

The tough restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on different parts of the country were successful in stopping the spread of COVID-19, but they also caused a massive economic slowdown.

The anti-corruption measures are also seen as a way to boost the economy by decreasing the negative aspects hampering its growth. The government already showed its intent in September by handing death sentences to two former ministers and according to reports, the people found guilty in the ongoing investigation can find themselves behind the bars for a considerable amount of time.