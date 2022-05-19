Chinese communist party failed to change Tibetan mind, Dalai Lama tells US govt official 

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, told a visiting US official on Thursday that China's efforts to change the "Tibetan mindset" had failed.US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya, who is on an India visit, called on the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. Dharamshala is the headquarters of the Tibetan government in exile.

In a video released by the Dalai Lama's office, the Tibetan spiritual leader stated, "Chinese communists completely failed to change Tibetan minds."China is thinking and changing rapidly; socialism and Marxism are no longer in place."

Also read | Dalai Lama, Buddhist spiritual leaders from 12 countries participate in Indian govt co-hosted event

He also highlighted how both India and the United States have long traditions of freedom and democracy. During the meeting, His Holiness explained his four main commitments in life, namely the promotion of universal values; promotion of religious harmony; preservation of Tibet’s culture and environment; and the revival of ancient Indian wisdom.

Watch | Tibet's spiritual leader The Dalai Lama prefers to stay in India

The audience was also attended by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, DIIR Kalon Norzin Dolma, Representative Namgyal Choedup and the members of the US Special Coordinator’s delegation. Penpa Tsering is the President of the Central Tibetan Administration, the Tibetan government in exile.

Also read | India an example and role model for religious harmony, says Dalai Lama

The US official said, "Your holiness, it's my great honour to have this audience with you." I am President Biden's special coordinator for Tibetan issues. It is my greatest honour to receive you. I bring greetings from my president and from the American people. Best wishes for your good health and your gratitude for your message for peace in the world." The US official, in her 2-day stay in the hill city, also visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), the Tibet Museum, and met with members of the Tibetan civil society. The last such visit of a US coordinator for Tibet was in 2016, when then Undersecretary Sarah Sewall visited Dharamshala.

The meeting comes even as top US officials have been engaging with the Dalai Lama and his representatives in India. Last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Dalai Lama representatives in Delhi. In the past, US officials, including American ambassadors, have visited Dharamshala. China, which sees the Dalai Lama and his office as "separatist", hasn't been very pleased with such meetings. Beijing was miffed with last year's meeting of the US Secretary of State with the Dalai Lama's representatives.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.