Chinese artist records COVID-19 tests from inside his mouth - WATCH

Constant COVID-19 testing has become a norm in China as the government continues to move forward with their plan to completely eradicate the pandemic. While the citizens are regularly tested, artist Siyuan Zhuji has found a unique way to documents the process of Covid tests.

Siyuan, who hails from Nanjing, placed a micro camera inside his mouth and continued to film his Covid tests. It provided a different look into the process and also at the people conducting the tests.

“People are getting accustomed to testing and they think that this is something that we need to keep doing. I came up with this idea as I often need to get tested,” Siyuan told BBC.

“Visually, you could feel a sense of repulsion or invasion,” he added in the video interview.

Siyuan is known for his unconventional art projects and this one has caught the attention of a number of people due to the approach and technique used by him.

“My art usually focuses on social and controversial issues. I believe that the pandemic will come to an end in the next few years. But it has had a devastating effect on the world and society as a whole. I want to document what is happening in this era through my artworks. I will continue to do so till the pandemic is completely over,” Siyuan explained when asked about the motive behind the art.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) has confirmed that the fourth vaccine shot is a “necessity” for all citizens. The CDC said that the second booster dose can be the answer for China to ensure a “safe, long-term exit from the pandemic”.