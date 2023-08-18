Chinese academics call for Tibet to be known as Xizang to 'reconstruct' image

Chinese academics have called for renaming Tibet, and using Xizang in order to refer to the autonomous region in English to help "reconstruct" its image, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The region is widely recognised as Tibet worldwide and is used in media reports globally as well. Changing the narrative could be challenging for China.

It further added that a report on Tongzhan Xinyu, a WeChat account managed by the United Front Work Department, the appeal came during an official conference on Tibet that was conducted in Beijing from Monday to Wednesday.

UFWD is an agency in charge of overseeing matters pertaining to ethnic and minority groups. It is a department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tasked with "united front work".

As quoted, Wang Linping, who is a professor at Harbin Engineering University's College of Marxism, said: "To establish China's dominant position in the international discourse related to Tibet, there is an urgent need for an English translation of 'Tibet' that can accurately describe China's position."

According to him, the use of the name Tibet had "seriously misled the international community" over the "geographical scope" of the region and Wang also suggested using Xizang.

The research stated that "Tibet" is used outside of China to refer to regions in the provinces of Qinghai, Sichuan, Gansu, and Yunnan as well as Tibet.

The report said, "This overlaps greatly with the so-called Greater Tibet long advocated by the 14th Dalai Lama."

Watch this report:

India's stance on Tibet

As quoted by local media reports, former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (retd) said on Wednesday (August 16) that Tibetans from all over the world have a right to return to the land of their forefathers. Naravane said that they must experience their culture and traditions.

He said, "Over the decades, China has fully occupied Tibet and made territorial and administrative changes that would transform the identity and culture of the Tibetans."

Gen. Naravane continued by claiming that the most recent white paper issued by China asserts that Tibet has been a part of China from antiquity, or from the 7th century AD onwards, which is "incorrect and an attempt to rewrite history".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE