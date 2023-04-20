China's population decline: What it means for global economy

A United Nations report published on Wednesday stated that India was set to overtake China as the most populous country by the end of June. The data states that India's population will hit 1.4286 billion, compared to China's 1.4257 billion by the middle of this year. Though it was not expected to happen so soon, Beijing has certainly managed to slow down its population but at the same time, given rise to many questions. Reports have stated that China's development will stall as the population becomes old and weary. So what does China's population decline mean for the global economy?

Official numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics earlier this year stated that China's population declined by 850,000 between the end of 2021 and 2022. Even for a country as big as China, the number is slightly concerning - for it suggests that there is a slow but steady demographic shift happening.

A Pew Research report has stated that China has 14 per cent population above the age of 65. By 2035, a third of China's population (400 million people) is expected to be above the age of 60. With an ageing population, it will become increasingly difficult for the 'world's factory' to keep churning out goods at the same rate.

Breakdown of global supply chain and manufacturing business

China is the world's third-largest economy and the global supply chains are heavily dependent on it. The Covid pandemic exemplified what happens when the global supply chains are impeded. The businesses are still reeling from the effects and it may take another year or two to restore the status quo.

Additionally, if China's population continues to decline, there will be an incredible shortage of labour force, currently engaged in the manufacturing business. Loss of labour means the price of manufacturing will go up in China and eventually prices across the globe will shoot up, leading to sky-high inflation and turmoil in the global economy.

The US and the European Union will be directly affected and so will numerous countries that are heavily dependent on Chinese exports.

While China ages, rival India and its population under 65 will remain less than 30 per cent till the year 2100, according to UN’s medium variant projections. Such difference in number may push the companies to shift their business from Beijing to New Delhi. The trend has already started with the likes of tech behemoth Apple pondering shifting its base to India.

Beijing is rattled

Beijing already appears rattled at the prophecies being made by the Western world regarding its population decline. A day after the release of the UN report, state media CCTV released a feature-length article where it claimed that China had achieved 'miracles' despite the continuous slander.

"The United States is stepping up efforts to contain China's development and advocate further decoupling and found new hype points from the United Nations report," read the report.

"Such hype lacks a basic understanding of the law of population development. With the development of human society today, the decrease in birth rate and decline in willingness to bear children are common problems faced by the whole world," CCTV said, adding that Western developed countries generally faced problems such as labour shortages.

While China shrugs off concerns about the population decline, the government has been incentivising young people to get married early and have children - a stark departure from the one-child policy that contributed to the mess Beijing finds itself in currently.

(With inputs from agencies)