China's number 2 military leader slams US, also talks of co-operation

China's second-most senior military leader Zhang Youxia, while slamming the US and its allies, underlined that China would deepen military ties with the US. He was speaking at the Beijing Xianshan Forum, which is China's biggest annual military diplomacy event. The event began on Sunday. A US delegation is present at the security forum.

"Some countries deliberately create turbulence and interfere in other countries' internal affairs, and instigate colour revolutions," said Zhang Youxia, vice chairman under President Xi Jinping on China's Central Military Commission. His criticism of the US was a veiled attack without explicitly mentioning any country. Zhang was delivering keynote address which is usually delivered by Chinese defence minister. China sacked its defence minister Li Shangfu just two days ago

"Countries should not deliberately provoke other countries on major and sensitive issues," said Zhang and added that Taiwan remains China's core interest.

Watch | China's aviation regulator unveils bold plan to reignite travel × However, he also said that China will deepen military ties with the US.

"We will deepen strategic cooperation and coordination with Russia and are willing to, on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, develop military ties with the U.S.," he said.

Relations between the US and China are strained over a number of bilateral as well as global issue. The Taiwan question remains a bone of contention. Also, China and the US find themselves to be part of opposite camps over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia slams West

At Xiangshan Forum, other Chinese and Russian military chiefs crticised the US and the West.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu warned the West that involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war would lead to a dangerous situation.

"The Western line of steady escalation of the conflict with Russia carries the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," said Shoigu, as quoted by Russia's state news agency TASS.

The russian defence minister also alleged that Western countries were aiming to inflict "strategic defeat" on Russia by waging a "hybrid war". He praised the improved ties between Russia and China.

China has not explicitly and unequivocally condemned Russia's Ukraine invasion and has constantly provided diplomatic cover to Russia on international forums including the United Nations. Shoigu hailed Sino-Russian ties as "exemplary"

US Department of State has sent a delegation led by Cythia Xanthi Carras who is China country director in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense.

(With inputs from agencies)