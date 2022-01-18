China's J-20 stealth fighter jets ready for combat operations: Report

According to China's state-run Global Times, the J-20 stealth fighter jets has started combat duties.

The fighters were inducted into PLA's northern theatre command in June last year. The Chinese daily said the defence forces now have two units equipped with J20 aircraft.

The report comes amid tensions between Taiwan and China. The PLA Air Force had sent a record number of warplanes into Taiwan last year. The J20 is equipped with beyond-visual-range capability and is reported to be all-weather aircraft. The fighter can also hold night drills.

Taiwan's Parliament last week had endorsed extra spending on defence amid increased threat level from China.

The Communist Party of China considers China as a breakaway province which it has vowed to take by force if necessary. Taiwan has ramped up its defence preparedness in recent months while undertaking military drills.

President Tsai Ing-wen had said last year that Taiwan won't "bow" to China.

Last week Taiwanese troops had taken part in urban warfare drills. China on its part has been conducting military exercise close to Taiwan even as PLA planes have repeatedly entered Taiwan's air defence zone.

Last month China had conducted a drill aimed at seizing Taiwan amid tensions with Taipei. During the drill, Chinese troops removed landmines as they took out road blocks and obstacles.

