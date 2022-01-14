In Pictures: Inside Taiwan's brutal naval boot camp

This is the harsh training that volunteers endure to become members of Taiwan's elite Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol (ARP) unit.

Sleepless, tired, but still persevering

A chill wind whips across the Taiwan Strait as a small group of Taiwanese marines stands shivering on a remote dock in the early hours of the morning, their shorts and thin jackets drenched after a day spent mostly in the sea.

"Are you a sleeping beauty? Are you skipping out on class?" a trainer shouts at the wiry men, who have barely slept in days, as they do sit-ups and other exercises on the rough concrete floor, some fading in and out of consciousness from fatigue.

Blasts of cold water from a hose brings them to their senses.

(Photograph:Reuters)