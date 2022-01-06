War scenario: Taiwan conducts air drills, urban warfare simulation amid China tensions

Air drills aimed at China

Taiwan Air Force jets screamed into the sky in a drill simulating a war scenario showing its combat readiness amid heightened military tensions with China, which claims the island as its own.

Before takeoff, flight crews at a base in the southern city of Chiayi - home to US-made F-16 fighter jets that are frequently scrambled to intercept Chinese warplanes - rushed to ready aircraft as an alarm sounded.

