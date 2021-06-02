China's Guangdong province tightens COVID-19 restrictions amid virus surge

China's Guangdong province continued to register more COVID-19 cases as authorities moved to lockdown compounds and streets.

The province which is a key economic hub has reported at least 41 new coronavirus cases since late May. Guangzhou and cities in Foshan reported the most number of cases.

The health officials have ordered citizens to produce negative COVID-19 tests after they arrive in the hotspots with strict quarantine rules in place.

Authorities in Guangdong have ordered mass testing amid a surge in virus cases as airport authorities cancelled flights. City health officials said there were cases of the Delta variant which was under investigation.

Guangzhou's central Liwan district was lockdown last weekend with markets and schools ordered to shut.

On Monday, China had reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases with outbreaks reported in Shenzhen reportedly brought in by port workers.

China has tightened quartine measures for travellers as cases have risen sporadically this year with stringent hotel quarantines as reports of varients from overseas has reportedly been on the rise.

China has reported 91,146 coronavirus cases with 4,636 fatalities.