Why scientists are concerned about virus leaks at biolabs

Here's what you should know:

While the evidence linking SARS-CoV-2 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China is strictly circumstantial, many experts want tougher controls on such facilities over fears that accidental leaks could touch off the next pandemic.

The theory that COVID-19 might be the result of scientific experiments has thrown a spotlight on the work of the world's most secure Biolabs.

Wuhan Lab

The Wuhan lab belongs to the most secure class, commonly referred to as biosafety level 4, or BSL4.

These are built to work safely and securely with the most dangerous bacteria and viruses that can cause serious diseases for which there are no known treatment or vaccines.

"There are HVAC filtration systems, so that the virus can't escape through exhaust; any waste water that leaves the facility is treated with either chemicals or high temperatures to make sure that there's nothing alive," Gregory Koblentz, director of the Biodefense Graduate Program at George Mason University, told AFP.

The researchers themselves are highly trained and wear hazmat suits.

There are 59 such facilities across the world, according to a report Koblentz co-authored that was released this week.

"There are no binding international standards for safe, secure, and responsible work on pathogens," the report, called Mapping Maximum Biological Containment Labs Globally, said.

