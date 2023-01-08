China's Covid crisis: Healthcare workers continue to work despite being tested positive for coronavirus

As the COVID-19 horror in China surges, healthcare workers are going through more stress and workload at hospitals and clinics. Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, doctors and nurses in China are battling unprecedented staff shortages, scarcity of medicines, and overcrowded hospitals.

Cities like Beijing and Shanghai are facing a Covid outbreak after the relaxation of COVID-19 rules and abandonment of the 'zero-Covid' policy. Specialist doctors are also helping in treating COVID-19 patients, and all wards are now open to treat them. However, the relocation of staff impacted surgery and other treatments.

The terrifying pandemic worsened since hospitals normalised working for healthcare staff and treating other patients while infected with the virus, the South China Morning Post reported.

Two weeks earlier, Beijing called doctors from several parts of China and asked them to help with the treatment and ease the burden of staff at overcrowded hospitals. However, hospitals in other cities depend on their team. Thus, healthcare workers in several parts of China continue to work despite being tested positive or under-recovery.

Six out of 10 healthcare workers are toiling through the pandemic, according to the medical platform, Yimi research. A survey also shows that 70 per cent of 3,000 medical care workers contracted the coronavirus in the last week of December.

Some hospitals have also tried to separate the positive and negative cases to protect the most vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

