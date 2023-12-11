China witnessing 'fluctuating downtrend' of respiratory illnesses among children

The Chinese said that it is witnessing a “fluctuating downtrend” in respiratory illness cases among children.

The announcement was made by the National Health Commission during a press briefing in Beijing on Friday, a month after grappling with rising pneumonia cases.

The previously increased caseload at some large children's speciality hospitals and general hospitals has recently shown a degree of decline, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference, according to state-run Xinhua News.

He added that outpatient numbers for respiratory diseases at fever clinics and emergency departments have remained relatively stable.

Overall medical systems not impacted

“As some patients have been redirected to primary healthcare institutions, the overall regular medical services across the country have not been impacted,” he was quoted as saying.

The outbreak was primarily reported in Northern China with no explanation initially provided for the sudden spike in cases.

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and Beijing Children’s Hospital informed the WHO that there had been an increase in outpatient visits and hospitalizations due to the spread of mycoplasma pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, and influenza.

It was later clarified that the source of illness was common pathogens, therefore, there should be no concern.

WHO had asked for report

Concerns were raised as the spike in cases came earlier than what has been experienced in the previous years, but isn’t unexpected given the lifting of Covid curbs, the WHO had said after a teleconference between health officials.

The uptick in cases gained worldwide attention after the WHO asked China for more information, citing a report by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) on clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children.

Some social media users have also posted photos of children receiving intravenous drips in hospital, while media in cities such as Xian in the northwest have posted videos of crowded hospitals, fanning concerns potential strains on the healthcare system.