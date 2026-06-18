/China welcomes historic US-Iran MoU, urges both sides to 'uphold spirit' of peace deal

As Iran and the US sign the peace deal electronically, China “welcomes” it on Thursday (June 18). Beijing has urged both sides to continue their cooperation in a second round of negotiations. "China welcomes this development and hopes that all relevant parties, including the US and Iran, will uphold the spirit of their agreement and earnestly honour their commitments," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular news conference, as quoted by news agency AFP.

A formal ceremony scheduled for Friday in Switzerland will officially initiate a 60-day negotiation period. Under the terms of the agreement, military hostilities are to be halted across all fronts, including Lebanon.

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Furthermore, Lin urged Washington and Tehran to maintain a rational approach and "meet each other halfway" during the upcoming phase of talks. Although violence has generally decreased in Lebanon since the deal was announced, Lebanese state media reported that Israeli airstrikes in the south have killed at least five people. Israeli raids on southern Lebanon were also reported on Wednesday.

When questioned on Thursday regarding these ongoing Israeli strikes, Lin urged all relevant parties, including Israel, to align with the broader goal of regional peace and stability. He emphasised that all sides should focus on actions that facilitate the implementation of the agreement's first phase and advance the second round of negotiations, rather than taking actions that contradict those goals. Lin said "all relevant parties, including Israel" to "conform to the overall situation of regional peace and stability".