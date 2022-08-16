China to discourage abortions, offer benefits in bid to improve birth rate

The National Health Authority of China has said that the nation will be discouraging abortions in order to boost its birth rate. China currently has one of the lowest birth rates in the world and the authorities are looking to remedy the situation by implementing new measures like tax reliefs and making fertility treatment more accessible. According to the NHA website, the authorities are also working towards creating a number of “infant care services and family friendly workplaces”.

According to official figures released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), China currently has a fertility rate of 1.16 – much below the 2.1 OECD standard for a stable population.

As a result, the Chinese authorities have decided to create public awareness in order to "prevent unintended pregnancy and reducing abortions that are not medically necessary." They have also decided to invest in medical technology and make IVF more accessible and financially viable.

China had a strict one-child policy between the years 1980 and 2015 resulting in a massive demographic issue. While the policy was changed to two-child in 2016 and three children for married couples in 2021, the situation has not changed much when it comes to the birth rate.

The WHO data further said that around 9.5 million abortions were carried out in China between 2015 and 2019. On the other hand, the number of new births has dropped over the last ten years.

As a result, China is looking to boost the birth rate by "promoting the long-term balanced development of the population” and various financial and social benefits.

