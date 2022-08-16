Dodge to discontinue its challenger and charger muscle cars in 2023

Dodge, an American automobile company will discontinue its gas-powered challenger and charger muscle cars at the end of 2023, signalling the end of an era for the company as it begins its shift to electric vehicles.

As reported by CNBC, the charger and challenger, popular names from the 1960s and 1970s, have been Dodge mainstays and well-liked for cars a new generation of gearheads ever since they were revived in the mid-to late 2000s.

Due to its retro-inspired appearance, the two-door challenger particularly appealed to buyers' sense of nostalgia. In contrast, the four-door Charger managed to surpass significant sales milestones despite recent consumer trends that have seen them switch from sedans to SUVs.

The vehicles, with base prices ranging from the low $30,000s to around $90,000 for its infamous Hellcat variants that create more than 700 horsepower, have also allowed Dodge to increase revenues.

"Dodge discovered a way to really get into the muscle car root with the challenger and charger. These vehicles were able to capture that spirit and convey it, according to Stephanie Brinley, principal analyst at S&P Global. "The transition to electric is being facilitated by having that clear DNA and clear manifestation of what they're supposed to be."

The charger and challenger names may be used for future electrified vehicles, including a planned electric muscle car in 2024, according to Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. He has previously stated that he thinks electrification, whether it be all-electric or hybrid cars with weaker engines, will save what he has referred to as the new "Golden Age of muscle automobiles."

Kuniskis has been predicting the demise of gas-powered muscle cars for a number of years due to emissions laws. The parent company of Dodge, Stellantis, previously Fiat Chrysler, has the worst fuel economy and carbon emissions among major manufacturers in the United States.

Dodge released Hellcat models and other high-performance vehicles as many other automakers went to smaller, more fuel-efficient engines. The company had to purchase carbon credits from other automakers like Tesla because these models did not reduce the automaker's carbon footprint while helping to promote the brand.

To "celebrate" the end of cars as we know them today, Dodge is releasing a long list of special cars and items. Dodge's plans include, among other things, a new dealer allocation system, seven limited-edition, or "buzz," models, a commemorative "Last Call" under-hood plaque for all 2023 model-year vehicles.

The 2023 charger and challenger models will be distributed to lots all at once under the new dealer approach, as opposed to orders being made accessible throughout the year. Customers can use a guide provided by Dodge to find particular models at each location.

(With inputs from CNBC)

