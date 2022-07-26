Disney VIP world tour: Per person 20x carbon emissions than low-income country individual in entire year

The carbon footprint of Disney's elite package trip, which costs $110,000 a ticket and emits 6.2 tonnes of carbon per guest, is 20 times greater than the carbon footprint of a person in a low-income country in a year. The 24-day "bucket list adventure," which can accommodate only 75 people, visits 12 Disney properties spread over six nations and three continents. Customers will fly aboard a "VIP-configured" Boeing 757 with Disney workers "who [will] provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit," according to Disney.

On July 9, 2023, passengers leave Los Angeles, California. From there, they will go to San Francisco, Tokyo via Anchorage, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Agra, Egypt, Paris, and finally Orlando, Florida. The tour is completely sold out. The jet fuel used to propel the aircraft for the entire 19,600-mile (31,500-km) journey, according to an analysis by the clean transportation group Transport & Environment (T&E), would emit a total of 462 tonnes of carbon dioxide - or 6.2 tonnes for each paying guest, which is more than most people in the world account for in a full year.

According to data gathered by the World Bank, the average yearly CO2 emissions per person in a low-income nation were 0.3 tonnes in 2019. The average annual carbon footprint per person was 4.5 tonnes worldwide. By 2030, each individual on Earth would only need to emit an average of 2.3 tonnes of CO2 annually in order for the world to achieve the target of staying under 1.5C of global warming. Climate activists noted that the tour, which costs $109,995 (£91,000) per ticket, illustrates research demonstrating how wealthy individuals are disproportionately responsible for the lion's share of carbon emissions worldwide.

(with inputs from agencies)

