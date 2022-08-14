US President Joe Biden condemns ‘vicious attack’ on Salman Rushdie

United States President Joe Biden has condemned the “vicious attack” on noted author Salman Rushdie who was attacked with a knife on a New York lecture stage.

Hailing the Indian-born author as standing “for essential, universal ideals”, Biden expressed his solidarity with Rushdie and “all those who stand for freedom of expression”.

“Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker.”

Rushdie, whose book ‘Satanic Verses’ drew wide condemnation from Muslim countries, had been in the underground after a fatwa was issued by Iran’s late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued in 1989, calling for his death.

After living under police protection, Rushdie had been living openly in New York.

On Friday, the Man Booker Prize award winner was attacked by a New Jersey resident, 24-year-old Hadi Matar. He is currently hospitalised with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and at the risk of losing an eye. He has since been taken off the ventilator.

Also read | Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator support, able to speak

Matar has been charged with attempted murder as well as assault on a man who was sharing the stage with Rushdie. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Though it is unclear why Matar wanted Rushdie dead, the New York district attorney during a preliminary court hearing on Saturday attributed fatwa to be the main reason for the frenzied attack.

Also read | After 'Satanic Verses' controversy, Salman Rushdie's life in hiding & beyond

According to The Guardian, Matar’s social media activity reportedly reflected an admiration of Iran’s government as well as Islamic extremism.

Though by 2005, the Iranian government distanced itself from the fatwa, Rushdie was still under the radar of religious extremists who reportedly have placed a bounty which in recent years increased to more than $3m.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE