China sued for 'covering up' coronavirus outbreak

WION has extensively reported about China's criminal negligence, how it unleashed a pandemic, by trying to hide Coronavirus outbreak.

The anger against the Communist Party is growing and the legal challenges for Beijing have begun, with a lawsuit being filed against China for 'covering up' the pandemic.

WION has accessed a copy of the lawsuit which blames China for failing to report the disease. It says that China acted slowly and 'put their head in the sand'.



This lawsuit validates WION's reportage on the outbreak. Since we began covering the story, we have reported on every aspect - how the first cases emerged towards the end of 2019. China did not report the outbreak until January. Test samples were destroyed, whistleblowers muzzled.

The lawsuit demands damages from Beijing.

Meanwhile, legal experts say China enjoys sovereign immunity. Sovereign immunity, or crown immunity, is a legal doctrine whereby a sovereign or state cannot commit a legal wrong and is immune from civil suit or criminal prosecution.

The lawsuit may or may not work, but, it does send a message. It highlights China's criminal negligence.

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus has climbed to over 15,000 globally, according to multiple reports. Over 341,300 declared cases have been registered in 174 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.



(With inputs from agencies)