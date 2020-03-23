COVID-19: Doctors, nurses and service delivery men take up dancing, music to lift their spirits up at work

Screen grabs of medical professionals dancing via Twitter Photograph:( Twitter )
As people are observing social distancing, dance and music on social media have not only become a tool to spread awareness but also lifting spirits up of caregivers.
Health care professionals and service delivery personnel are at the forefront in this battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. As most cities across the world have ordered a lockdown, it is these people who are working tirelessly and helping humanity.
Now, working day and night for long hours can be tiring, boring and can affect even mental health even. And so, many doctors and nurses in various parts of the world are resorting to dance moves as a means to keep their spirits up. On Twitter, videos of doctors and nurses dressed in layers of protective gear can be seen having a bit of fun in hospital wards.
Another great video of Iranian medical staff treating coronavirus, strained & intimidated, dance to keep spirits up. #كرونا pic.twitter.com/26FBqiGFsE— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) March 5, 2020
Врачи в Шереметьево классно прикалываются;) pic.twitter.com/D308S3UOYx— ПРАВДИВАЯ ПРАВДА (@Pravdiva_pravda) March 7, 2020
While the #CoronaVirus spreads all over Iran claiming hundreds of lives, Iran's admirable healthcare workers are overwhelmed and under a lot of pressure.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 3, 2020
Some of them are sending their dancing videos to show their human spirit.
By the way, dancing is forbidden in Iran. pic.twitter.com/2y0hlqX5we
Not just doctors, people in some cities are using state-sponsored Coronavirus anthems to make TikTok videos and further spread a word of caution to their followers.
In fact on the social media app, people are making dance trends go viral thanks to COVID-19.
One of these dances features the Vietnamese song 'Ghen' (which means 'Jealous' in English) by singers Erik and Min, remixed by Vietnam's Ministry of Health.
The song's lyrics ask people to take necessary steps against the coronavirus.
#ghencovychallenge #handwashingmove #coronahanddance #VuDieuRuaTay 🌏 Because more international friends are coming to this post so I will change this to English for everyone: COVID-2019 disease is spreading, affecting people and social activities. Regular handwashing is considered a simple and effective method to protect the community from diseases (according to the World Health Organization). According to research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), 78% of people say they wash their hands often but only 25% actually wash their hands after going to the toilet, 20% wash their hands before cooking. To spread the habit of washing your hands to prevent this disease, I invite you to take part in the #ghencovychallenge challenge with me. Game rules: You perform the dance of the song Ghen Co Vy with 6 hand washing movements as recommended by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health, based on the music song COVID-19 prevention - Jealousy, cooperation between Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health, musician Khac Hung, singer Min and singer Erik. Take this challenge or share the following epidemic prevention habits: 1. Wash your hands often with soap or an antiseptic solution. 2. Do not put hands on eyes, nose and mouth. 3. Regularly clean personal hygiene, hygiene of utensils, houses and surroundings. 4. Wear a mask to go to public places, on vehicles or when you are sick. 5. Self-awareness to improve health for themselves, the family and the community. 6. People with symptoms of COVID-19 have high fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc. or close contact with infected person / person suspected of COVID-19 and limit contact with other people and contact local health facilities. After completing the challenge, SHARE + TAG immediately 2 friends want to join this challenge. ✌ 🌐 for news reporters and press who want to use my video, please feel free to do so. 🌐 for people want to dance my choreography, please feel free to do so, it's all yours 🌐 join hands to spread this extremely useful message! 😉 #handwashdance #handwashingdance
The song was picked up by Internet star Quang Đăng who then recorded a dance to the catchy tune, leading to a viral trend on TikTok.
The video became so famous that it made its way to John Oliver's show 'Last Week Tonight'.
Vietnam's government isn't the only one recording dances to motivate people to maintain hygiene.
Philippines' Department of Health also recorded something similar showcasing similar protective measures that citizens can take.
DOH IS OFFICIALLY ON TIKTOK!🎼— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) March 5, 2020
Learn protective measures against COVID-19 in this TikTok video! Join the #covidance challenge!
Follow DOH's official tiktok account at ID:dohgovph 🤟 pic.twitter.com/YKjoD4RONc
While there are awareness videos that are trending, there are also videos of service delivery personnel who are doing the rounds of the internet.
A video of drivers for a parcel delivery service in Bergamo, Italy singing "the only people who don't give in are us" is doing the rounds of the internet.
Bergamo is one of the worst-hit by coronavirus and these drivers have been working extra hours. So a song to lift their spirits up was just about the right move, we'd say.
Our drivers in Italy are meeting the challenge of #Coronavirus. These courageous & dedicated #UPSers are proudly singing “the only people who don’t give in are us!” Thank you to our drivers, package handlers, & operations employees who are helping deliver to our customers in need pic.twitter.com/QfADRWNHlK— UPS (@UPS) March 20, 2020
The video has around 50 workers joining in as they pack parcels in a warehouse.