Coronavirus lockdown: Here are some dos and don'ts 

As we saw in China, lockdown can be effective in isolating the infection and preventing community transmission. Following the rules of a lockdown is key to its success.

Here are some of the dos and don'ts of a lockdown:

Avoid panic buying at all costs: Buy food supplies as you normally would so that there is enough produce for everyone.

Try to stay at home as much as possible: Use this chance to sanitise your house and surroundings. Public gatherings are a strict no at this point -- irrespective of how important or personal they might be.

Routine hospital visits must be avoided and try to treat minor ailments by calling up your family doctor.

Don't hoard masks and other medical supplies.

Avoid visiting public places and using public transport wherever possible.

Work from home: If you have the option of working from home make sure you use it.

We know that most people have turned to the internet at this point. Ensure that you ration your internet usage so that there is no pressure on the network providers...