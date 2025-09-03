/China showcases military might, parades missiles, laser weapons, jets and drones

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday before the Victory Parade at the Tiananmen Square that the world faces “a stark choice between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation”, and added that “his great nation” now feared no one, as China displayed its newest submarine drones, laser weapons, and intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Victory Parade on Wednesday.

China unveiled a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, underwater drones, and hypersonic missiles in an imposing display of military hardware in the parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat and the end of the Second World War.

Nuclear-capable, hypersonic and cruise missiles

China revealed nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from sea, land, and air, the first time it has shown off its “triad” of nuclear-ready capabilities, including air-based, long-range missile Jinglei-1, submarine-launched intercontinental missile Julang-3, and land-based intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-61 (DF-61) and Dongfeng-31.

The DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile. Photograph: (AFP)

Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C), the latest version, is liquid-fuelled and capable of releasing multiple, independent warheads on a single target and has the entire globe under its strike range.

YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missile Photograph: (AFP)

Hypersonic anti-ship missiles included the Yingji-19, Yingji-17 and Yingji-20.

Other featured missiles included cruise missiles the Changjian-20A, Yingji-18C, Changjian-1000, Yingji-21, Dongfeng-17 and Dongfeng-26D.

Fighter jets

Among the fighter jets, China displayed the J-16D, J-20, J-35A, J-20S and J-20A at the parade.

KJ-600 and J-15T carrier-based aircraft were also seen in flight formation, marking the long-awaited debut of the KJ-600, the carrier-borne fixed-wing early warning aircraft.

Laser weapons

A vehicle-mounted laser weapon Photograph: (AFP)

China also displayed the laser weapons it has been developing as a defence against drone attacks and the anti-drone systems included a missile gun, high-energy laser weapons and high-power microwave weapons.

Drones

An AJX002 underwater drone Photograph: (AFP)

The Chinese military also showed off drones that can operate underwater and in the air, including drones that could be used for reconnaissance and to strike targets. The sea-based systems included submarines, surface vessels, and a mine-laying system.