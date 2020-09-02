China seeking to destroy Uighurs, looking forward to your public callout: Pompeo hits out at Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo hit out against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after the Iran leader criticised the UAE-Israel peace agreement.

"The world must reject and condemn Khamenei's ideology of hatred. The children of Abraham - Muslims, Christians, and Jews - rejoice at the prospect of peace, while Khamenei calls for more violence. The US stands with the UAE and all those seeking a brighter future," the US secretary of state said in a tweet.

The Iran leader had said earlier that the UAE had "betrayed" the world of Islam, the Arab nations the region's countries and Palestine" over the peace deal, while adding that "this betrayal won't last long."

However, the US secretary of state hit back at Khamenei's, saying: "If you’re looking for those betraying Islam Khamenei, China is seeking to destroy the Uyghurs. Looking forward to your public callout for the CCP’s horrific treatment of those Muslims."

Khamenei's had said that Palestine is under "severe pressure" and "then the UAE acts in agreement with the Israelis and filthy Zionist agents of the US, such as the Jewish member of Trump's family with utmost cruelty against the interests of the world of Islam."

"I hope the UAE wakes up soon and compensates for what they’ve done," Iran's supreme leader added.