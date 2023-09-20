China requests personal data of Hong Kong consulates' local staff, sparks concerns

China's foreign ministry in Hong Kong has requested that foreign consulates based in the city provide personal information about their locally employed staff. This request includes job titles, home addresses, and identification details. This development was confirmed in a letter sent to consulates and seen by the Reuters news agency. The Hong Kong Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a notice to foreign consulates in Hong Kong on September 18. In the sent letter, it sought the submission of relevant information regarding their locally employed consulate staff.

The Chinese foreign ministry provided this information in a statement to Reuters.

In what appears to be a defence from their side, China's foreign ministry in Hong Kong stated that the request is in line with "international customary practices".

"This measure is in line with international customary practice. It is understood that Chinese consulates stationed abroad also provide local employee information to the host country according to local government requirements," the statement read.

According to the letter, this new request is as per "Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, the Consulates General and the Office of the European Union" and therefore it is requested "to provide information on all locally engaged who have entered into employment contract."

Compliance deadline set

According to the letter, consulates are expected to comply with this request by October 18. It is worth noting that under Hong Kong's mini-constitution, Beijing has authority over foreign affairs concerning the special administrative region.

Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997 when it was handed back to China under a Sino-British Joint Declaration. This agreement was intended to ensure a high degree of autonomy and a "one country, two systems" framework for Hong Kong, allowing it to maintain its legal, economic, and political systems for 50 years after the handover.

However, the implementation of a national security law in Hong Kong in 2020 by China raised significant concerns.

Critics now argue that the law undermines the autonomy and freedoms promised to Hong Kong, as it grants sweeping powers to Beijing to suppress dissent and crack down on pro-democracy activists.

International concern

Many countries and international organisations have expressed concern over China's actions in Hong Kong. Moreover, sanctions and diplomatic measures have been imposed on China in response to perceived human rights violations and breaches of international agreements.

However, the Chinese government maintains that its actions in Hong Kong are aimed at maintaining stability and security. They argue that the national security law is necessary to prevent "secession, subversion, foreign interference, and terrorism" in Hong Kong.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×