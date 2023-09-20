First face-to-face meeting with US President Biden since Netanyahu returned to office

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting in New York. The leaders are expected to discuss prospects to long-term peace in the region vis-a-vis the Palestine and Iran issue. The US President is also likely to bring up Israel's contentious judicial reform plans.

