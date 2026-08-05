/Article 370 Anniversary: BJP Celebrates, Opposition Observes Black Day

Jammu and Kashmir marked the 7th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A under heavy security across the Valley. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated August 5 as a landmark in Jammu and Kashmir's integration and development, opposition parties including the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) observed the day as a "Black Day", demanding the restoration of statehood and special constitutional status. Security was tightened across Srinagar, with checkpoints reinforced and restrictions imposed to prevent protests. Opposition leaders accused authorities of denying them the democratic right to demonstrate, while BJP leaders highlighted improvements in security, tourism, and economic activity since 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described August 5, 2019, as the beginning of a transformative chapter for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, emphasizing peace, prosperity, and development over the past seven years.