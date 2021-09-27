China removes three regulations linked to family planning

According to China's state-run Global Times, the country's cabinet has repealed three regulations linked to family planning policies.

The changes pertain to regulations on social maintenance fees, technical services in family planning and another related to family planning work for migrants.

The report added that the changes were made in order to "adapt to the new situation of China's population and economic and social development" as some were developed when China's one-child policy was still in existence.

The report claimed the move was made to do away with "obsolete policies" linked to 2001 and 2004 regulations in administrative family planning technical services and a law enacted in 2002 for social maintenance fees with another related to a 2009 regulation on family planning technical services.

China had announced in May that couples would be allowed to have three kids in a major policy shift. The move was approved by President Xi Jinping.

In 2015, authorities had scrapped the one-child limit allowing couples to have two kids. In August, China gave official approval for couples to have three kids to boost the birth rate. Chinese lawmakers belonging to the National People's Congress (NPC) gave the approval.

According to reports, the birth rate in China declined for four consecutive years as the country has struggled to address the declining fertility rate amid an ageing population.

(With inputs from Agencies)