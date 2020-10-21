China planning to invade Taiwan, says foreign minister Joseph Wu to WION

In an exclusive interview with WION'S Executive Editor Palki Sharma, Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu said China may invade the country while adding that the Xi regime is trying to destabilize the region.

Joseph Wu asserted that Taiwan can defend itself while stating that he believed the US will come to its aid in case China attacks.

Taiwan's foreign minister's comments come amid the country's deteriorating relations with China over the past few months. The Taiwan government had said recently that a diplomat was hospitalized after a scuffle with two Chinese diplomats who tried to force their way into Taiwan's representative office in Fiji during National Day celebrations.

The diplomat received head injuries during the scuffle as Fiji police officials forced the Chinese diplomats from the office. The two Chinese diplomats reportedly wanted to take pictures and collect information on who was attending Taiwan's National Day celebrations.

Taiwan later said it will not be intimidated by China's "hooligan" officials while condemning the "irrational acts" by the Chinese diplomats amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Chinese officials, however, said that its diplomats were trying to find out whether any Fijian politician were present at the event.

Earlier in the month, Chinese jets had made repeated incursion into Taiwan's airspace as the National Day approached which was widely criticised by Tsai Ing-wen's government.

During a speech on Taiwan's National Day, President Tsai Ing-wen had said: "I am also aware that the leader across the Strait has publicly stated in a video message to the United Nations General Assembly that China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence ... we hope this is the beginning of genuine change."

"I am also aware that the leader across the Strait has publicly stated in a video message to the United Nations General Assembly that China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence ... we hope this is the beginning of genuine change," President Tsai Ing-wen added.

