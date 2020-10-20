Taiwan's new envoy to India arrives in the country

Taiwan's new envoy to India Baushuan Ger has arrived in India and expected to take charge officially shortly. He will be officially be heading the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC), the country's de facto embassy given under "One China" police New Delhi doesn't recognize Taiwan as a country.

In 1995, the two countries established representative offices in each other’s capitals, namely the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC) for the Republic of China (Taiwan) in New Delhi and India-Taipei Association (ITA) for India in Taipei.

Ahead of arriving in India, Ger in a documentary that went on WION said, "I am confident that through our joint efforts, Taiwan and India will become even stronger partners in the Indo pacific...lets work together to advance our common goal of peace and prosperity".

Also read: Hope India will live up to its promise and hand over missing soldier: China

Adding, "Taiwan and India are dependable and natural partners and we share fundamental values like rule of law, freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights"

Earlier, he was the director-general in East Asian and Pacific affairs. His past assignments included being the Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago.

His arrival comes at a time when India-China and China-Taiwan ties have suffered due to Beijing's increased aggressiveness. When it comes to India, China's aggressiveness at the Line of actual control in June led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galway valley. With Taiwan, Chinese warplanes have breached the Taiwan strait median line.

Earlier this month, Taiwan's national day got a lot of public support after the Chinese embassy warned Indian media to not be part of it, sparking a backlash. Since then, in a growing sign of increased engagement, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen has tweeted about her connection with India, especially her time in the country.

The previous envoy of Taiwan to India Tien Chung-Kwang went on to become deputy foreign minister of the country.

Bilateral trade has grown nearly six-fold from USD 1.19 billion in 2001 to almost USD 7.05 billion in 2018. India ranks as Taiwan’s 14th largest export destination and the 18th largest source of imports.