China: Office locked with workers trapped inside after Omicron case detected

An office building in the west of Beijing was sealed off without advance warning while workers were still inside. Also, all these workers were subjected to compulsory Covid testing.

This decision was made after an employee tested positive for the Omicron variant. All of this is happening mere three weeks before Winter Olympics has added to worry of the authorities.

The residential compound and the workplace of the infected person have been sealed.

China has imposed a lockdown in several cities including Xi'an and Henan province. Health officials had put Xi'an city under strict lockdown as the city registered over 2,000 Covid cases in a month. Also, earlier this week, the authorities moved to lockdown

Anyang city after 58 coronavirus cases were reported including two Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, China on Monday recorded Covid cases that reached the highest levels since March 2020. With growing fears about the highly-transmissible Omicron strain challenging China's stringent approach to virus control, a senior health official told residents of the capital to "avoid buying goods from overseas" after saying a local case could have been infected by international post.