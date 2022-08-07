China keeps up pressure as Taiwan detects 66 planes and 14 warships in latest drills

China has been conducting military drills around Taiwan in the aftermath of the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the country. Taiwan said on Sunday that China deployed as many as 66 warplanes and 14 warships in the nearby areas with 22 aircrafts crossing the line dividing the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese authorities were not happy with Pelosi visiting Taiwan despite multiple warnings and the military drills are being considered to be a clear show of retaliation.

It has been common for Chinese forces to cross the Taiwan Strait line – the unofficial border between the two countries – as a show of aggression. The aircrafts started their usual exercise even before Pelosi arrived on August 4, and they have continued the drills ever since.

Taiwan said that they were able to scramble a combat air patrol and implemented defense missile system against the planes, according to the official statement of the Ministry of National Defense. Earlier, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen said that they will not "escalate conflicts or provoke disputes" but will "firmly defend the country's sovereignty".

The first set of drills ended on Sunday, but the Chinese media has reported that the next round will continue to take place. The authorities also said they detected an unmanned aerial vehicle near the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen and the army fired to repel it from making any progress into the area.

China has also said it will hold live-fire drills in the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula from Saturday until August 15.

