/China jumps in to take credit for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire despite violations — What exactly is it's role? Has it sidelined Trump's US?

After US President Donald Trump claimed credit for ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, China has jumped in to take the credit for peace between the two Southasian nations. Without naming Trump or US, China highlighted that its efforts to promote peace and dialogue is a genuine process which does not “impose on others or overstep its bounds.” Chinese government-run tabloid The Global Times said in an editorial that China does not adopt a condescending approach when mediating between two nations. The Chinese statement came after its foreign minister Wang Yi hosted his Cambodian and Thai counterparts for three-way talks on Dec 29. The development took place in the aftermath of renewed clashes between the two countries and Trump's failed attempt to bring peace via a phone call.

The Global Times wrote, “Unlike many past mediations dominated by the West, China does not adopt a condescending approach, impose political conditions or seek geopolitical advantages." In a separate bilateral meeting Thai foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Yi said, “China’s efforts to promote peace and dialogue never impose on others or overstep its bounds." This is seen as Beijing's taunt at the US as President Trump has repeatedly said that he used “trade and tariff to put pressure” on warring countries and bring peace.

China's interests in Thailand-Cambodia

China has multiple strong interests in wanting a lasting ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia:

Beijing wants to protect its extensive strategic investments and economic corridors in both countries.

2. China, which is already dealing with tensions with Japan over Taiwan, does not want regional instability. In its neighbourhood, China is already concerned about the civil war in Myanmar.

3. Beijing is also seeking to establish its influence in South-east Asia to challenge US engagement in the region. It is aiming to repeat what it did in 2023. China played a pivotal role in brokering the historic March agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties, ending a seven-year rift.

4. While the US played a more diplomatic role, Beijing is getting involved in ground efforts like helping with landmine removal operations and providing support to the ASEAN Observer Team monitoring the ceasefire.

Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire and violations

Thailand's military has accused Cambodia of violating a newly signed ceasefire agreement on Dec 29. The Royal Thai Army claims that over 250 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were detected flying across the border from Cambodia late Sunday (December 28) night. Thailand warned that it might reconsider the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers detained in Thailand since July, depending on the continuation of these violations. Cambodia downplayed the incident with Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn calling the drone sightings a "small issue" and stating that both sides had witnessed similar activities along the border.

Thailand and Cambodia on Saturday (Dec 27) announced that they have agreed to an “immediate” ceasefire. The recent clashes killed at least 47 people, while about a million were displaced. Both sides have agreed to freeze the movement of troops and allow civilians living in the border regions to return to their homes as soon as possible.

What triggered Nov-Dec clashes?