China, Japan, India offer condolences to Taiwan after deadly train collision

After dozens of people lost their lives in what can be called one of the deadliest train accidents in the last decade, China extended condolences to the families of the victims.

China is also monitoring the rescue operation of the train collision “with a strong concern”, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for Taiwan Affairs Office of China’s State Council was quoted by local media.

Meanwhile, Japan has offered help to Taiwan in the rescue operation. “If there is a request from the Taiwan side regarding support, we want to consider possible assistance,” Chief Cabinet Secretary, Katsunobu Kato told the media.

Official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, also took to Twitter to offer condolences to the victims’ families left behind.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives in the railway accident in Taiwan. Our deepest condolences to the families. And our prayers for the early recovery of the injured,” he tweeted.

All flags are flying half-mast across the country after the deadly train collision.

The experts have claimed that the collision took place when a parked railway maintenance vehicle slipped onto the tracks.

A passing-by train with nearly 500 passengers onboard then ended up colliding with the truck.

The truck driver has since then been through interrogation and has been released on bail but is barred from leaving Taiwan.