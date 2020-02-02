China has not yet accepted US help with coronavirus: White House adviser

China has been more transparent about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but Beijing has not yet accepted a US offer of help to contain the epidemic, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.

"So far the Chinese have been more transparent certainly than in past crises and we appreciate that," O'Brien said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation."

However, Beijing has still not responded to US offers of help from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health professionals to help contain the fast-moving, flu-like virus that has killed more than 300 people in China.

"We have not heard back yet from the Chinese on those offers but we are prepared to continue to cooperate with them," O'Brien said.

