China has ability to mount 'full scale' invasion by 2025, says Taiwan's defence minister

Amid threat of Chinese warplanes repeatedly entering Taiwan's airspace, the country's defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng declared that China can mount a "full scale" invasion by 2025.

"By 2025, China will bring the cost and attrition to its lowest. It has the capacity now, but it will not start a war easily, having to take many other things into consideration," Taiwan's defence minister said.

Chiu added that China is capable of mounting a "full scale" invasion by 2025 and already has the ability to invade Taiwan.

China sent a record number of 56 warplanes to Taiwan as the country scrambled jets to thwart the Chinese threat on Monday.

Taiwan's defence minister told lawmakers that there was a risk of "misfire" across the Taiwan Strait referring to the current tensions with China.

The Chinese government considers Taiwan a breakaway province which it says it will seize by force if necessary, a development that worries the island nation.

Cheng told lawmakers that "urgency is right in front of me" as tensions have escalated between China and Taiwan in recent months.

Last week at least 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan's air defence zone as China marked its National Day. Taiwan's defence minister described the situation as "most serious".

On Tuesday, President Biden said he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping and had agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement referring to the One-China policy even as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen warned that there would be "catastrophic consequences" if China decided to invade the country.

"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree, we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement," Biden said.

Biden added that he made it clear to President Xi that he shouldn't be "doing anything other than abiding by the agreement" amid tensions in the Taiwan Straits.

(With inputs from Agencies)