/China grants UK and Canada visa-free travel, US sole Five Eyes member excluded

China announced visa-free entry for Canadian and British citizens for up to 30 days. The decision comes on the heels of visits to Beijing by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to a Chinese foreign ministry statement, these nationals will be eligible for a visa-free stay in China for purposes of tourism, business, visiting friends and family and exchange purposes starting from February 17.

"To further facilitate cross-border travel, China decides to, starting from February 17, 2026, extend its visa waiver policy to ordinary passport holders from Canada and the UK. Ordinary passport holders from the two countries can be exempted from visa to enter China and stay for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family/friends visit, exchange and transit purposes. The policy will be effective until December 31, 2026," the ministry said in a statement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The new visa rules leave only the US nationals from visa-free entry to China among the five-nation alliance Which is considered a core intelligence grouping of Western nations led by Washington.

Following the announcement, passport holders from nearly 79 countries, including France, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, can travel to China without a visa.

President Trump’s “America First” protectionist policies and tariff war against allies pushed Western nations to look for alternative partners, including China, amid Beijing’s growing role in global trade and geopolitics.

Starmer, who become first British Prime Minister to visit in eight years, acknowledged China's growing role while keeping dialogue open on contentious matters.

“China is a vital player on the global stage, and it’s vital to build a more sophisticated relationship where we identify opportunities to collaborate, but also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree,” Starmer said.

After nearly three years of strict Covid-19 lockdowns, China started widening its visa-free policy in November 2023 to bring foreing travelers and traders in country. According to the National Immigration Administration, in 2025, China recorded 30.08 million visa-free entries, a rise of nearly 50 per cent increase from 2024.