China: Fourth Canadian sentenced to death in two years on drug charges

Another Canadian has been sentenced to death in China, the second in two days, on drug charges as tensions between Beijing and Ottawa continue to mount.

The Foshan Intermediate People's Court in the southern province of Guangdong announced the verdict to Ye Jianhui for trafficking and manufacturing drugs.

The court also said all his assets would be confiscated.

Chinese officials seized more than 217 kilogrammes of white crystals containing MDMA from the Canadian and five others in 2016, according to the state-run Global Times.

Another member of the group was also given a death sentence, while the remaining people of the group were given lesser penalties.

This announcement came a day after a court in Guangzhou sentenced another Canadian Xu Weihong to death for making drugs.

Last year also, China handed over capital punishment to two Canadians on drug trafficking charges.

The relation between China and Canada have hit a new low due to a number of issues, including the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Reacting on the latest sentencing, Chinese foreign ministry said its judicial system handle cases "independently" and in "strict accordance with the law".

"We urge Canada to take immediate and effective measures to correct its mistakes and make concrete efforts to bring bilateral relations back on track," said spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing.

