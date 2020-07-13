This Canadian police force has never shot anyone dead in 26 years

File photo. Photograph:( AFP )
NAPS is responsible for a jurisdiction that includes two-thirds of Ontario, a land area approximately the size of France.
Canada’s largest Indigenous police force NAPS have never shot and killed anyone and no officer has died in the line of duty in its 26 years of existence
NAPS maintained this great record despite a grinding lack of resources and an absence of normal accountability mechanisms.
At a time of civil unrest against police brutality and racism Nishnawbe Aski Police Service is proud of its own record. It’s a record achieved in communities frequently in social distress, places where hunting rifles and shotguns are ubiquitous.
The Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service was formed on January 14, 1994 through a tri-partite agreement between the governments of Canada, Ontario, and the Nishnawbe-Aski Nation.