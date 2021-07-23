China floods: Mother dies saving baby from mudslide in Henan

Undoubdetly, a mother's love is the greatest force in the world. A woman in China died while saving her baby from a mudslide as her home was flooded.

The child was flung by her mother to a higher level, a family member identified as Mr Zhao told Southern Metropolis Daily. Rescuers arrived at the spot and managed to save the child.

After being buried under rubble for more than 24 hours, the baby girl was rescued on Wednesday.

Also read | Why are climate 'mysteries' puzzling world's leading scientists?

Chinese internet users went crazy over a video showing rescue workers saving the baby. The baby is believed to be between three and four months old.

Wangzongdian village in Henan province was devastated by a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, according to some reports.

A record amount of rainfall has led to massive floods in the region, which have resulted in at least 51 deaths and nearly 400,000 evacuees.

The last week has seen flooding and heavy rain in all parts of the province. As a result, major roads are turning into rivers, sweeping cars, debris and people along with them.

Also read | Watch: Real life Jerry mouse interrupts Spanish parliament session

On Thursday, the body of the baby's mother was discovered. Her body was frozen in place as if she had been lifting something up when rescuers reported to Beijing Youth Daily.

When the baby was taken to the hospital she was found to be without any injuries.

One rescue worker called Mr Yang said the baby girl lived because the woman lifted her child just at that crucial moment.

In the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, at least 12 people died when floodwaters inundated an underground subway line on Tuesday night.

Also read | Beyond cisgender: Argentina introduces Latin America's first non-binary ID options

Mr Zhao said rescue work had been difficult as the remote village's main access bridge had been swept away by floods. Many homes were destroyed by the floods and rain, leaving villagers vulnerable.

Rescuers have been working to find survivors throughout the region, which boasts more than 90 million inhabitants.