China flags of world's first 350km-per-hour driverless bullet train 

Unfurling another addition to its high-speed railway expansion project, China just pressed into service a driverless bullet train that is capable of running at the speed of 350 kilometres per hour.

Right ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the train comes into service and will run on the 108-mile railway corridor which will connect capital city Beijing and the Olympic hosting city of Zhangjiakou.

As per reports, the travel time between Beijing and Zhangjiakou will now come down to around 47 minutes when it used to take three hours previously.

The high-speed bullet train service will run on the Jing-Zhang high-speed railway line which will have 10 stops in total and will link cities like Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou that will host 2022 Winter Olympics events.

China is home to the world's largest network of high-speed railways that travels to around 35,000 kilometres.

China's Shanghai maglev, the world's fastest commercial electric train, operates in Shanghai, cruising at the speed of 431 kilometres per hour.

Also known as the Shanghai Transrapid, the train links Longyang Road and Shanghai Pudong Airport on the eastern side of Shanghai.