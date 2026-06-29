/China Export Blacklist: 20 Japanese companies added by commerce ministry

China's commerce ministry expanded its export control blacklist by adding 20 Japanese entities on Monday (June 29), escalating a months-long dispute between Beijing and Tokyo. The restrictions aim to block the export of dual-use items, safeguard national security and interests, and fulfill international non-proliferation obligations regarding organisations that enhance Japan's military capabilities.



The 20 newly restricted organisations include specialised technology firms and subsidiaries that supply engineering support and components to Japan's defence sector.

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Specific entities named by the ministry include Mitsubishi Electric Defence and Space Technologies Corporation and National Institute for Defence Studies. This move leverages China's position as the world's leading producer and refiner of rare earths, which are vital components for high-tech products like smartphones, electric vehicles, lasers, and missile guidance systems.



Tensions initially intensified in November when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested Tokyo might respond militarily if Taiwan were attacked. Beijing, which has vowed to control the self-ruled island by force if necessary, previously retaliated in February by placing export restrictions on dozens of Japanese firms linked to Tokyo's military buildup.



An unnamed commerce ministry spokesperson accused Japan of advancing a "new form of militarism." The ministry defended the restrictions as "entirely justified, reasonable, and lawful," while clarifying that the measures will not impact standard economic and trade relations between the two nations.

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