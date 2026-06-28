/Tibetan administration slams China's new ethnic unity law, calls it tool for cultural erasure

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) condemned the new ethnic unity law of China during a panel discussion as a legal framework, highlighting that it institutionalises the assimilation of Tibetans and other ethnic minorities. The event, ORGANISED by its Tibetan Policy Institute, brought together political leaders, academics and strategic experts to assess the implications of the law.



Speaking at the event, CTA President (Sikyong) Penpa Tsering contended that although the legislation is framed around concepts such as "unity" and "harmony," it effectively formalises long-standing policies undermining Tibetan language, religion, culture and identity.



Tsering argued that the provisions introduced by the law do not represent a new policy direction but instead codify measures already enforced through educational reforms, restrictions on religious practices, surveillance mechanisms and administrative regulations. He claimed that Beijing is providing a formal legal basis for its assimilation policies, making them more difficult to contest both within China and on the international stage.

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Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile unanimously passed resolution

Meanwhile, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the legislation, stating that it conflicts with international human rights norms as well as China's constitutional provisions and laws governing regional ethnic autonomy.



During the discussion, Tsering stated that the legislation goes beyond Tibet, which could affect Uyghur and Mongolian communities by promoting a single state-defined national identity over unique ethnic identities. He further alleged that the legislation could be used to silence criticism of China's policies by framing dissent as a challenge to the rule of law, according to the CTA. Meanwhile, several other speakers at the event echoed similar concerns.



China expert Jayadeva Ranade argued that the representation of ethnic minorities has diminished during the tenure of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, researcher Dr Tenzin Desal maintained that Beijing's governance approach has not succeeded in fostering a genuine sense of inclusion among Tibetans, despite significant investment in development initiatives.